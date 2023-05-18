Gov. Abbott visits Houston with 10 days left in legislative session

Gov. Abbott was at an event celebrating 75 years of independence for Israel. Mayor Sylvester Turner and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee were also there.

HOUSTON — Governor Abbott was in River Oaks Thursday night at an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independent.

Meanwhile, we’re approaching the end of the legislative session and new bills are awaiting his signature.

“There’s 10 days left in the legislative session and each hour is important to negotiating the conclusion to some of the biggest pieces of legislation that we’ve ever dealt with,” he said.

Abbott didn’t take any questions but with just days left in the legislative session, he acknowledged the timeline. Local officials, like Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, were also on hand.

“The fact that the governor and myself were here, it shows how much we are aligned in supporting the State of Israel. As it relates to politics in the State of Texas and the governor, we’ll leave that for another day,” said Turner.

And with the end of the session drawing nearer, some of those pieces of legislation sitting on Abbott’s desk include SB 14 on gender-affirming care and the Crown Act, House Bill 567, which seeks to prohibit race-based hair discrimination in places like schools and workplaces.

“If we are committed to the growth and the future of our young people who are always going to have creative hairstyles, the Crown Act is the right thing to do because what it teaches,” said U.S. Rep Sheila Jackson Lee. “It is not the way you look.It is the character.”

Congresswoman Jackson Lee also commented on this legislative session nearing an end.