Gov. Abbott rallies supporters against Biden, O'Rouke outside of Texas GOP convention

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott rallied supporters in Houston on Thursday night as the 2022 Texas Republican State Convention met at the George R. Brown Center.

The 48th Governor of Texas is taking on Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke and attempted to paint a stark difference between them as the race for governor heats up.

Abbott is kicking his campaign into high gear and addressed hundreds of supporters outside of the Texas State Convention.

Abbott didn’t address the convention itself, instead, he hosted a campaign welcome party at The Rustic.

Abbott touted his attempts to secure the Texas border with Mexico while railing against the Biden administration.

He also told the crowd of supporters that he’s running for re-election to protect high-paying energy jobs and to continue producing energy in the Lone Star State.

The Republican nominee also touted his economic record as well saying since 2019, Texas leads all states in creating more jobs than any state in the U.S.

“The Biden administration has been punitive to the people of the United States and punitive to our values. The only thing worse would be the Biden combination with Beto in the state of Texas. It would destroy the state that we love,” Abbott said.

According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, 48% of voters support Abbott, while 43% support O'Rourke.