What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation

Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took pictures with supporters.

KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign.

“When it comes to the economy, Texas has the fastest growing economy in any state in the United States of America," Abbott said.

In Austin, McCraw spoke during a public hearing.

“I can tell you this right now, DPS as an institution right now did not fail the community," McCraw said.

Months ago, McCraw said he would step down if his agency was at fault for the Uvalde response.

“If you are a man of your word, you will resign," one parent said.

KHOU 11 News tried asking Abbott if he will call for McCraw's badge, but he did not respond or take any questions.

Families from Santa Fe also showed up wanting to talk to Abbott.

“I wanted to hear what the governor had to say and if he was going to touch on school safety or on our children’s well-being since Uvalde and Santa Fe,” Scot Rice said.

His wife, Flo, was injured in the Santa Fe shooting. Rice has been outspoken about his disappointment with the governor’s inaction.

Rhonda Hart lost her daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, in the Santa Fe shooting and supports calls for McCraw to resign after Uvalde.

“I think they failed. I think across the board they failed, and I think that there’s a lot more to that shooting,” she said.

Abbott supporters said they heard the message they came to hear.

“The property tax is a big one, so there’s a bunch of stuff to help the inflation," Fort Bend County resident Sam Golubic said.

The economy and crime are the two issues resonating with these voters.

“You have your freedom back, you are safe on the streets," Sue Currie said.