Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke make campaign stops in Houston

Abbott and O’Rourke are pushing to get supporters out to the polls as well as sway undecided voters.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent for the governor’s seat, Beto O’Rourke, made stops in Houston on Sunday.

The November mid-term election is just under 30 days away.

Abbott was at the Hilton Americas alongside Rep. Dan Crenshaw at the annual “Crenshaw Youth Summit” where Abbott made an appeal to the young conservative voters.

"You are proving otherwise, the future of America is conservative, and you are those conservatives,” Abbott said during the fireside chat.

Abbott’s discussion highlighted the ongoing fentanyl crisis, migrants and border security.

"Texas is the first and only state to build our own border wall to secure the sovereignty of the great state of Texas and the United States of America,” he said.

In a recent sit-down interview with KHOU 11 News during his “college tour,” O’Rourke shared similar goals of grabbing the attention of young voters.

On Sunday, O’Rourke attended a town hall at the Tidwell Community Center, where he answered questions from the community. During the town hall, he touched on issues of healthcare equality, wages and education reform.

"What about raising the minimum wage at least $15 an hour so you don't have to work two or three jobs ... having the backs of our public-school educators -- show them the respect that they deserve and earn,” O’Rourke said