Gov. Abbott to watch election night returns in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is hoping to deliver a victory speech over Democrat Beto O'Rourke in McAllen, Texas. He'll be speaking a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. And that is strategic.

Abbott announced his bid for reelection in McAllen last January and since then has made immigration and border security top issues in his campaign. And those issues have proven to mobilize voters.

He'll need those voters Tuesday if he wants to win a third term.

Four years ago, in 2018, he spent election night in Austin with supporters. Now he'll be in South Texas, historically a very Democratic region. Recently, it's seen a shift among Hispanic voters towards the GOP. Abbott is expected to address that Tuesday night, too.

"Governor Abbott is the only governor who has come to Hidalgo County or the Valley ... the most of any governor of Texas," Hidalgo County GOP Secretary Hilda Garza DeShazo said. "I think they're beginning to see the trend that more Hispanics align with the Republican party. It's calling attention to us."

If Abbott pulls enough Hispanics away from O'Rourke in South Texas, it could secure a victory for him. Right now, pundits said the stage is set for Abbott to win again.

"There's no way shape or form that Greg Abbott is going to lose tomorrow the only doubt is what his margin of victory will be," Rice University political scientist Mark Jones said.