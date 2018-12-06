My father, George H.W. Bush, turns 94 on Tuesday — just two short months after we celebrated the amazing life of my mother, Barbara Bush. In this time of reflection, I think about the values of service my parents instilled in our family. Values that supersede partisan politics. Values that unite us and make our society stronger and kinder.

This month also marks the culmination of college graduation season. Across the country graduates have heard from esteemed leaders, Hollywood actors, authors and more, about the key to building a successful and happy life. Apple’s Tim Cook told graduates at Duke to "be fearless.” Oprah Winfrey at the University of Southern California urged her audience to "declare war on one of our most dangerous enemies, and that's cynicism." And Rep. John Lewis told graduates at Harvard and Boston University to "stand up, say something, and speak out" if they encounter "something that is not fair, not right, not just."

Adding to these powerful voices, I would offer this basic point: the humble but important notion of one individual helping another.

Speaker after speaker focused this year on the fact that our nation has never been more bitterly divided, that the challenges we face are many. But where there is darkness, there is an opportunity for light.

Far from an aspirational ideal, it’s the practical opportunity that lies within the reach of every American, regardless of education, income, age, faith or race, to be a volunteer and to serve others in some capacity.

Volunteerism is a calling that is ripe for our times — central to the values that have kept our country more unified and our faith in humanity intact for the better part of our nation’s existence. Yet increasingly, in an age of cynicism, of individualism and of deep divide, it feels endangered.

It’s an important lesson Dad instilled in me, the idea that we have the freedom to serve, and that the choice to serve can define the type of life you live. In my father’s words, “Any definition of a successful life must include serving others.”

Long before he got involved in politics, my father was a volunteer — starting the United Negro College Fund on his college campus; helping to launch the YMCA in Midland, Texas; coaching an inner-city baseball team in Houston; and with my mother, starting the Bright Star Foundation to aid in leukemia research after my sister died. After leaving the White House and well into retirement, Dad never quit giving back. Some of his proudest moments were when he partnered with President Clinton to raise money for tsunami and hurricane victims.

Dad also understood that government alone cannot solve all of our community challenges and, from his first day as president, he actively supported volunteer-powered service initiatives. It was from the White House that he foundedPoints of Light, which has evolved into the largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting the power of individual volunteers to create change. Its name reflects on the ability to identify the light carried inside and the liberty to act on it in service to others. Volunteering knows no divides and there is equal value in sorting food at the food bank, mentoring school children, and serving on a nonprofit board.

Massive in size and more technologically empowered, the generation of Americans now beginning their careers has the unparalleled opportunity to channel their light to accelerate change. And we need them to. We need them to be fearless, fight cynicism, and stand up for what they think is right. We need them to strengthen our democracy and to take action. A commitment to a life that upholds the principle of service to others is a practical, and important, place to begin.

To celebrate my father’s birthday, I want to recognize the 62.6 million Americans who volunteer every year and ask the next generation — and the generation who raised them — to take a moment to pledge your service. To become a point of light in your community.

And on behalf of Mom and Dad, thank you.

Neil Bush is chairman of the Board of Directors at Points of Light.

