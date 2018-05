Donning Hamilton socks, former President George H.W. Bush finally had the chance to see the musical after being hospitalized for about two weeks.

Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical -- properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!! pic.twitter.com/ZGvMGnqlOj — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 20, 2018

Bush, 93, was released from Houston Methodist Hospital earlier this month after treatment for an infection.

The former president had been admitted in late April, the day after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was laid to rest.

