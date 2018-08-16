Former President George H.W. Bush didn't have far inspiration on the design for his latest pair of socks.
Sully H.W. Bush, the president's Labrador, is featured on his newest pair.
A close-up of Sully next to the president's socks was shared on his Instagram account Thursday morning with the caption, "My best friend has gotten some pretty rad socks. I'm rather a fan."
My best friend has gotten some pretty rad socks, I'm rather a fan.
