Former president George H.W. Bush got a special visit from the “Hamilton” cast to his office on Tuesday.

President Bush tweeted photos of what he called “a special performance I will never forget.”

A complete joy to welcome the “HamFam” — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 15, 2018

The actors sang for President Bush for about 15 minutes.

“Hamilton” runs through Sunday at the Hobby Center.

© 2018 KHOU