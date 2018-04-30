HOUSTON – During former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral, her husband wore a pair of socks to honor her commitment to promoting literacy.

However, it turns out there is more to the book sock story.

The story actually began last spring when a young man with Down Syndrome from New York found out he and the 41st president have something in common – a love of fun socks.

John Cronin, 22, decided to send President George H. W. Bush a pair of socks made by his company, John’s Crazy Socks.

Cronin runs the company with his father, Mark.

“Then this March, the [President’s] office called and they wanted more socks. So what’d we do? We sent them more socks,” explained Mark.

And that’s how the friendship went on.

President Bush sent John a personal note, then John sent him his special Down Syndrome Super Hero socks. The former President shared a picture of himself wearing the socks on World Down Syndrome Day.

“It made me feel good. It was so inspirational,” said John.

Most recently, President Bush called on John when it was time to say good-bye to his beloved wife, Barbara. He requested a pair of crazy socks inspired by her commitment to literacy.

The Cronins were honored to send the Bush family 20 pairs of socks decorated with books.

“As a dad, to see the President of the United States make a connection with my son, that’s overwhelming,” said Mark. “President Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act. For him to recognize what John is doing and what we’re doing with our business, hiring people with differing abilities and showing what’s possible, that’s really wonderful.”

Cronin says the president’s book socks sold out.

They’ve been turned into a charity sock with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation.

