President George H.W. Bush has a pretty new blonde companion by his side.

41 tweeted a photo of of his new service dog Sully Monday.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

"A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to veterans," Bush tweeted.

President Bill Clinton got a chance to meet Sully when he stopped by the Bush home in Kennebunkport Monday.

"Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of Bill Clinton socks to mark the occasion," Bush tweeted with a photo of his socks featuring Clinton.

The pair formed a close bond while raising millions for victims of natural disasters all over the world including Houston after Harvey, New Orleans after Katrina and Haiti after a devastating earthquake.

Special visit today with a great friend -- and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/v9jb4sRexh — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

© 2018 KHOU