'Extraordinary abuse of power': State representatives from Houston respond to arrest warrants

"I refuse to be intimidated!" Rep. Ron Reynolds said while Rep. Gene Wu filed a legal action to temporarily prevent his arrest.

HOUSTON — State legislators from Houston are fighting back after arrest warrants were issued for them by Speaker of the House Dade Phelan over their refusal to join the special session now underway.

More than 50 warrants were issued Tuesday for dozens of Democrats who went to Washington, D.C. last month to prevent a vote on a Republican bill they say would restrict voter rights.

That session ended but Gov. Greg Abbott called a second one and most Democrats are staying away again. On Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court ruled the state has the right to arrest the absent House members.

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Houston, called the warrants a "dangerous precedent."

"We knew this was coming, but I'm still a bit shaken up. This is an extraordinary abuse of power by the Texas GOP," the Houston legislator said in a statement. "Let me say this quite plainly: in America, in 2021, Republicans are quite literally threatening to round up their political opponents if they do not comply with their demands. Well, I refuse to be intimidated!"

“I am pleased to say the court has granted relief, at least temporarily, to prevent anyone from detaining me and dragging me back to the House Floor against my will," Wu said in a statement.

The Houston lawmaker said he and his attorneys are working on getting the same protection for other Democrats.

The Sergeant at Arms just wrapped up serving the 52 arrest warrants at the missing Democrats offices. @khou #txlege pic.twitter.com/bvhVyEkeRA — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 11, 2021

“We will continue to fight with everything we have to stop Texas Republicans’ efforts to undermine your freedom to vote. The battle is far from over but we are fired up and ready to keep on fighting.”

Democrats who break quorum would not face criminal charges or fines but could be taken to the House chamber by law enforcement.

Also Wednesday, State Senator Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, said she'll fillibuster on the Senate floor in an effort to block their vote on the elections bill. She's wearing sneakers and a catheter and says she'll stand and talk as long as she can.