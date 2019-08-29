Editor's note: The above video is from May 2019 when President Trump criticized Fox News for hosting town hall meetings with Democrats.

(CBS NEWS) -- President Trump was not happy with Fox News on Wednesday, tweeting "Fox isn't working for us anymore" while "America's Newsroom" aired on the network. In the tweets, Mr. Trump did not hide his displeasure with some of Fox's 2020 election coverage — and he suggested the whole network should just "go left," saying he'd win without their help.

Mr. Trump's rage was at first directed at host Sandra Smith, who was interviewing DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa.

"Just watched @FoxNews heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor, @SandraSmithFox," the president wrote.

"Terrible considering that Fox couldn't even land a debate, the Dems give them NOTHING! @CNN & @MSNBC are all in for the Open Border Socialists (or beyond). Fox hires 'give Hillary the questions' @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win - That's what I do, Win. Too Bad!...."

But Mr. Trump wasn't done. "I don't want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn't working for us anymore!" he wrote in a third tweet.

