Just days after becoming congressman, former Ft. Bend Sheriff Troy Nehls helps hold back rioters at capitol

The congressman even suggested he spoke with rioters to try and calm the situation.

HOUSTON — Less than a week into his congressional career, Troy Nehls found himself performing a duty more aligned with his previous job as Fort Bend County Sheriff.

Nehls was sworn into office on Sunday and was in the capitol Wednesday as rioters forced their way in. A photo of Nehls helping U.S. Capitol police, who had their guns drawn, maintain a barricade has been featured in outlets around the world, including the cover of TIME. (Nehls is wearing the light blue shirt.)

On Twitter, Congressman Nehls later indicated he even spoke with the protesters to try and calm the situation:

“I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Capitol police barricading entrance to our sacred House chamber, while trying to calm the situation talking to protestors. What I’m witnessing is a disgrace. We’re better than this. Violence is NEVER the answer. Law and order!”

Many praised Nehls for his actions but also criticized him for objecting to the counting of the electoral votes.

The day before the U.S. Capitol breach, he tweeted: