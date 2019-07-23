JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An African-American seamstress and fashion designer out of Jacksonville said she faces constant hostility online every time she shows her support for President Donald Trump.

Alexia Muffin Edwards is preparing for the Jax Summer Fest Fashion show Friday. But when she's not helping models with their catwalk or runway poses, Edwards is battling criticism and even death threats she receives for her support of the president.

In a picture Edwards Tweeted in February sporting the "Make America Great Again" cap, she stated, "I don't care what color my hat is or how patriotic you think it's not... DO NOT PUT YOUR HANDS ON ME OR MY HAT. #Period."

The tweet spawned nasty responses, like the one from @BlxncoJ.

"My hands may not touch you but the 45 towards your skull will," he said.

"I was really shocked for the most part," Edwards told First Coast News. "But I wasn't afraid. I'm still not afraid. I practice my second amendment, so I'm not really scared of anything, and I know self-defense."

She's not afraid of anything, nor is the president she supports.

Trump has recently been labeled both racist and misogynistic after the ongoing feud with the four congresswomen known as 'The Squad.'

"This has been the hardest president I've ever supported," Edwards said. "It's hard for me to let people know that I support him, or let my own know that I support him openly."

African-Americans have had harsh words for Edwards for the political items she posts.

"I really just want to know why these black peoples support this man," someone replied to one of her pictures.

"We revoke your black card," another commented after Edwards posted a picture of herself with Donald Trump Jr.

Behind the scenes, the models have been coordinating their moves in preparation for the Jax Summer Fest July 25-28. Will they be sporting Trump gear in the event?

"Yes," Edwards said. "I actually have a few pieces online that are politically related."

The Jax Summer Fest runs July 25-28. Click here for more details.