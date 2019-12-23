As the political clamor caused by a top Christian magazine's call to remove President Trump from office continues to reverberate, more than 100 conservative evangelicals further closed ranks around Mr. Trump on Sunday.

In a letter to the president of Christianity Today magazine, the group of evangelicals chided editor-in-chief Mark Galli for penning an anti-Trump editorial, published Thursday, that they portrayed as an affront to their character as well as the president's.

"Your editorial offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations," the evangelicals wrote to the magazine's president, Timothy Dalrymple. Michele Bachmann, Gary Bauer, James Dobson, Jerry Falwell, Jr. and Mike Huckabee were among the evangelical leaders who signed the letter.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS

===

RELATED: Evangelical magazine Christianity Today: President Trump must go

RELATED: VERIFY: No, Trump can't run for a 3rd term if Senate voted against impeachment

RELATED: President Trump accepts Pelosi's invite to deliver State of the Union on Feb. 4