Why election results in some states come through quicker than others

HOUSTON — Why do results come in faster in some states than others? KHOU 11 is looking at why this election is taking so long to count.

We all cast ballots in the same election, but when they are counted depends on where you live. For example, in Texas, we allow for pre-processing of mail-in ballots, which means the ballots are scanned in and stored on secure drives before Election Day.

However, in the states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, state law does not allow that, and counting the mail-in ballots takes time.

Wisconsin thinks they could be done Wednesday, and Michigan said it will be Friday. Pennsylvania expects to be done in a few days.

In Georgia, there was another problem. A water main break in Fulton County, which surrounds Atlanta, delayed the counting of 40,000 absentee ballots. No ballots were damaged, but it could take at least an extra day to finish the process.

This isn’t the first time the country has waited days for states to be called. In 2008, it took two weeks for Missouri to be called for John McCain. In 2012, it took four days to call Florida for President Barack Obama. In 2016, Michigan counted ballots for more than two weeks after the election, giving President Donald Trump another red state on his map.