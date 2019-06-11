HOUSTON — Several Houston election races are heading to a run-off, including the mayoral race, after candidates failed to get the 50 percent needed to win in Tuesday’s election.

The run-off election is set for Saturday, Dec. 14.

These are the races that are likely headed to a run-off. Election results from Tuesday have not been finalized and could change.

Houston Mayor

  • Sylvester Turner
  • Tony Buzbee

Houston City Council District A

  • Amy Peck
  • George Harry Zoes

Houston City Council District B

  • Tarsha Jackson
  • Cynthia Bailey

Houston City Council District C

  • Abbie Kamin
  • Shelley Kennedy

Houston City Council District D

  • Carolyn Evans-Shabazz
  • Brad 'Scarface' Jordan

Houston City Council District F

  • Tiffany D. Thomas
  • Van Huynh

Houston City Council District H

  • Karla Cisneros
  • Isabel Longoria

Houston City Council District J

  • Edward Pollard
  • Sandra Rodriguez

Houston City Council At-Large Position 1

  • Mike Knox
  • Raj Salhotra

Houston City Council At-Large Position 2

  • David W. Robinson
  • Willie R. Davis

Houston City Council At-Large Position 3

  • Michael Kubosh
  • Janaeya Carmouche

Houston City Council At-Large Position 4

  • Anthony Dolcefino
  • Letitia Plummer

Houston City Council At-Large Position 5

  • Sallie Alcorn
  • Eric Dick

Houston ISD, Position 2

  • Kathy Blueforddaniels
  • John Curtis Gibbs

Houston ISD, Position 4

  • Patricia K. Allen
  • Matt Barnes

