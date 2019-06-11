HOUSTON — Several Houston election races are heading to a run-off, including the mayoral race, after candidates failed to get the 50 percent needed to win in Tuesday’s election.
The run-off election is set for Saturday, Dec. 14.
These are the races that are likely headed to a run-off. Election results from Tuesday have not been finalized and could change.
Houston Mayor
- Sylvester Turner
- Tony Buzbee
Houston City Council District A
- Amy Peck
- George Harry Zoes
Houston City Council District B
- Tarsha Jackson
- Cynthia Bailey
Houston City Council District C
- Abbie Kamin
- Shelley Kennedy
Houston City Council District D
- Carolyn Evans-Shabazz
- Brad 'Scarface' Jordan
Houston City Council District F
- Tiffany D. Thomas
- Van Huynh
Houston City Council District H
- Karla Cisneros
- Isabel Longoria
Houston City Council District J
- Edward Pollard
- Sandra Rodriguez
Houston City Council At-Large Position 1
- Mike Knox
- Raj Salhotra
Houston City Council At-Large Position 2
- David W. Robinson
- Willie R. Davis
Houston City Council At-Large Position 3
- Michael Kubosh
- Janaeya Carmouche
Houston City Council At-Large Position 4
- Anthony Dolcefino
- Letitia Plummer
Houston City Council At-Large Position 5
- Sallie Alcorn
- Eric Dick
Houston ISD, Position 2
- Kathy Blueforddaniels
- John Curtis Gibbs
Houston ISD, Position 4
- Patricia K. Allen
- Matt Barnes
