HOUSTON — Several Houston election races are heading to a run-off, including the mayoral race, after candidates failed to get the 50 percent needed to win in Tuesday’s election.

The run-off election is set for Saturday, Dec. 14.

These are the races that are likely headed to a run-off. Election results from Tuesday have not been finalized and could change.

Houston Mayor

Sylvester Turner

Tony Buzbee

Houston City Council District A

Amy Peck

George Harry Zoes

Houston City Council District B

Tarsha Jackson

Cynthia Bailey

Houston City Council District C

Abbie Kamin

Shelley Kennedy

Houston City Council District D

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

Brad 'Scarface' Jordan

Houston City Council District F

Tiffany D. Thomas

Van Huynh

Houston City Council District H

Karla Cisneros

Isabel Longoria

Houston City Council District J

Edward Pollard

Sandra Rodriguez

Houston City Council At-Large Position 1

Mike Knox

Raj Salhotra

Houston City Council At-Large Position 2

David W. Robinson

Willie R. Davis

Houston City Council At-Large Position 3

Michael Kubosh

Janaeya Carmouche

Houston City Council At-Large Position 4

Anthony Dolcefino

Letitia Plummer

Houston City Council At-Large Position 5

Sallie Alcorn

Eric Dick

Houston ISD, Position 2

Kathy Blueforddaniels

John Curtis Gibbs

Houston ISD, Position 4

Patricia K. Allen

Matt Barnes

