What you need to do if you still want to vote by mail in Texas

The USPS expects regular mail will take about seven days to reach its destination. To make sure your vote is counted, the Harris County Clerk offered tips.

HOUSTON — Voters planning to cast their ballot by mail should get their votes in the mail as soon as possible, according to the Harris County Clerk.

Election Day is less than one week away, and the U.S. Postal Service estimates it could take about seven days for mail to reach its intended destination.

So far, the Harris County Clerk's Office has issued about 250,000 mail-in ballots and has received more than 150,000 back, County Clerk Chris Hollins said Tuesday.

Mail-in ballots *must be postmarked* by 7 p.m. on Election Day, and need to be received no later than 4 p.m. the following day.

“We don’t want to risk anyone’s mail ballot not being counted," Hollins said.

According to @TXsecofstate 156,401 people have voted by mail in Harris County thru close of polls Monday. Waiting to hear more from @HarrisVotes on how many more they're expecting back. Mail-in ballots make up more 13% of total early votes @KHOU #khou11 #EarlyVote #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/hIdj8FT2iQ — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) October 27, 2020

Hollins offered three tips:

1. Get your ballot in the mail ASAP, using priority mail with tracking.

2. Deliver your mail-in ballot in-person to NRG Arena any time between now and Election Day.

3. Bring your mail-in ballot to a voting location, surrender it and cast your ballot in-person.

“We want you to get that to us in-person so you know we have it," Hollins said. “We want you to do one of those things and make sure your ballot is counted this November.”

In the Election Mail section of the USPS website, it reads:

"Our general recommendation is that, as a common-sense measure, you mail your completed ballot before Election Day, and at least one week prior to your state’s deadline."

Once the Harris County Clerk's Office receives the ballot, teams of two people, one Democrat, one Republican, check your signature to make sure it matches the one on your vote-by-mail application.

If there is an issue, they will reach out to you to fix it before Election Day, Hollins said.

Votes sent by mail do not get entered into the official count until after polls close at 7 p.m. on election nght.

Hollins said he is still waiting on about 1 million registered voters in the county to cast a ballot by Election Day.

“So where are y’all? We want everyone to come and cast their ballots and have their voices heard this November," Hollins said.