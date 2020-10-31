What you can expect on Election Day in Harris County: Take your pick of 806 voting locations

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said voters can choose their voting location on Election Day, which is new this presidential election.

HOUSTON — Voters in Harris County can pick from 806 voting locations on Election Day.

For the first time in the county's presidential Election Day history, voters can choose their location. In 2016, voters were assigned to one of roughly 750 locations, according to County Clerk Chris Hollins.

“You increase voter access, you get more votes. That’s kind of how it works," Hollins said. “That in itself should help keep those lines short and keep that experience smooth for everybody.”

Hollins said they are expecting between 200,000 to 300,000 voters on Tuesday but are prepared for more. Harris County already broke its 2016 voter turnout of 1.34 million voters during early voting in 2020. Hollins roughly tripled the number of early voting locations in 2020 to 122.

Early voting in Harris County ended Friday, with 1,435,221 total people voting in-person or mailing in ballots.

Hollins is expecting between 1.6 million to 1.7 million people in Harris County to vote in total.

"It just blows out of the water anything we've ever seen before," Hollins said. "We know with 1.4 million votes already in the tank, there are still another million that are out there."

People are asking: “with so many voters, will it take longer to get the results?” Hollins says it’ll be a “lengthy evening, but an evening,” not expecting several days of rallying results. Though, mail-in ballots are accepted until 5p the day after #ElectionDay https://t.co/c5w5ZZja32 — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) October 31, 2020

Voters who do not possess an acceptable form of photo ID or a supporting document have the option of voting via a provisional ballot. The provisional ballot must be cured within the six days following the election.

Hollins said there will be roughly 11,000 volunteers all following strict COVID-19 protocols to keep you healthy. They will provide you a mask, a finger guard, hand sanitizer and a wipe to clean the machine.

“We’re going to be doing everything we can to keep you safe, and that experience should be a safe and smooth and straightforward experience for you," Hollins said.

After polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, they plan to release the early voting results.

They expect to have the Election Day results later that evening so people will have an unofficial idea of who won.

"That might be a lengthy evening, but it will be an evening," Hollins said.

Some mail-in ballots will come in after Election Day. They must arrive no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday to be counted.