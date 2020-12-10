What to expect when early voting begins Tuesday

Things will look a little different when you head to the polls this time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HOUSTON — The longest early voting period in Texas history kicks off Tuesday. Governor Abbott extended it an extra six days because of the pandemic.

You can vote anywhere in the county you're registered in during early voting, which lasts through October 30.

You can also expect a few changes when you head to the polls.

Harris and Fort Bend Counties are using mega voting centers like NRG Arena, Toyota Center and Smart Financial Centre.



They hope larger spaces will help safely space out what could be a record number of voters.

Harris County will nearly triple the number of early voting sites from the last presidential election.

They're spacing out machines and lines at all polling places and offering masks and wipes.

More than 22,000 voters eligible for mail-in voting have already returned their ballots.

That includes more than 13,000 in person at Harris County's only drop-off site inside Gate 9 at NRG Park.

John Lee was one of them.

"We mailed some papers, and the mail hadn't even received the bills that we sent in, so I didn't want to take that chance. So, I said we better come on down,” he said.

Harris County is also the first in Texas to offer 10 drive-thru voting sites. Those are open to any voters registered in the county.

Eight sites will be open around the clock during the final 24 hours of early voting October 29th into 30th.