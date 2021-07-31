Willie Nelson to perform at voting rights rally at Texas Capitol today | Stream at 10 a.m.

This rally will conclude a four-day march from Georgetown, Texas to Austin, where dozens of voting rights activists marched to push for a federal voting bill.

AUSTIN, Texas — HAPPENING TODAY: Hundreds of activists and supporters are expected to gather at the steps of the Texas Capitol for a voting rights rally.

This rally will conclude a four-day march from Georgetown, Texas to Austin, where dozens of voting rights activists, including Beto O'Rourke and Rev. Jesse Jackson, marched to push for a federal voting bill.

The rally is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Country singer Willie Nelson is expected to perform at the rally. This live performance will be the singer's first since the pandemic hit more than a year ago.

I’m glad to have @WillieNelson, a son of Texas, join the #PoorPeoplesCampaign. His collaborations over the years with the likes of jazz legend Wynton Marsallis and soul singer Lionel Richie are the sort of fusion we need to resurrect the promise of a multiethnic democracy. pic.twitter.com/O3D6V5Ijcx — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) July 29, 2021

The march and rally were organized by the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, as well as several other partners.

Organizers said the four-day march and rally was to send a message to Washington, D.C. to pass the For the People Act, which is a proposed federal voting bill.

If the For the People Act is passed, it has the potential to block voting restrictions currently being considered in several states, including Texas and Georgia.

O'Rourke believes progress is happening in D.C. as Texas Democrats are reportedly working on a new version of the legislation.

“This is already the toughest state in which to vote, we don’t need to make it any harder on our fellow Texans," O'Rourke said.

Poor People's Campaign is also wanting Congress to:

End the filibuster

Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act

Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr

Permanent protections, dignity & respect for all 11 million undocumented immigrants