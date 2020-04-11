x
Elections

Voters clash outside Houston polling location on Election Day

Things stayed mostly peaceful, but Biden and Trump supporters did get into a shouting match on Election Day outside the West Gray Multi-Service Center in Montrose.

HOUSTON — Things got heated outside a Montrose polling location on Election Day.

Joe Biden supporters outside the West Gray Multi-Service Center got into a shouting match with a President Donald Trump supporter.

It's not clear what led to the confrontation, but abortion was mentioned and the Biden supporters were telling the man to stop cussing at them.

It just so happened that Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was campaigning at the polling place and separated the groups.

Election Day was marked by little other conflict in Houston and Southeast Texas. KHOU 11 received no other reports of issues between people at polling places across the city as journalists reported largely peaceful and fast-moving lines.

