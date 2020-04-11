Voters clash outside Houston polling location on Election Day

Things stayed mostly peaceful, but Biden and Trump supporters did get into a shouting match on Election Day outside the West Gray Multi-Service Center in Montrose.

It's not clear what led to the confrontation, but abortion was mentioned and the Biden supporters were telling the man to stop cussing at them.

It just so happened that Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was campaigning at the polling place and separated the groups.