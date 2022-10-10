Check your status: Voter registration deadline is hours away

Voter registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 11 to be eligible to vote in November, but officials recommend dropping them off in person if possible.

HOUSTON — Election days are super important for Madgeline Britt

"I'm 66 years old and have been voting since I was 18. I've never missed an election," said Britt.

But Britt's streak may have ended this year after she ran into some trouble with her voter registration.

She tried updating her registration in Harris County back on September 22. She'd recently moved to a new apartment.

"My address says Houston, Texas, I have a Harris County zip code, so I thought I was a part of Harris County," said Britt.

Turns out she was pretty darn close to the county border. She technically lived in Fort Bend County, so KHOU 11 helped her fill out the right form and let her know where she had to register by the end of the day Tuesday.

No doubt Britt isn't alone.

"People are getting excited. They're wrangling people up and giving them the information they need to participate in the process," said Nadia Hakim, Deputy Director of Communications with the Harris County Elections Administration.

Hakim says they've seen a spike in new registrations this year, more than 70,000 since January.

"Make sure to check your voter registration status, that's the first step," said Hakim.

You can do that either at HarrisVotes.com or the Texas Secretary of State's website. If you can't find your status, call Harris County's hotline at 713-755-6965 to get your questions answered.

"Tomorrow is the deadline for you to even have a chance to participate in the process," said Hakim.

A reminder that as long as your voter registration application is postmarked by Tuesday's date, Oct. 11th, it should be accepted. But officials encourage folks to not change it and if possible drop off the application in person.

A list of locations can also be found at HarrisVotes.com or the specific county's elections page.