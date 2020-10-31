Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Houston on last day of early voting

Harris said the Joe Biden campaign is still eyeing Texas.

HOUSTON — On the last day of early voting, the Joe Biden campaign made a major play for Texas as vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke at the University of Houston Friday night.

Harris said the Biden campaign is still eyeing Texas. She was in the state Friday, making stops in McAllen and Fort Worth before ending the day in Houston. Biden on Friday made stops in the Midwest, both in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Harris was introduced by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson. Harris spoke for roughly 30 minutes to a socially distanced seated crowd. Her message was about COVID-19, working families and expanding affordable healthcare.

“I’m here, Texas. Been here all day today to thank you, to thank you, Houston, for all you have been doing over these months, over these weeks, over these days,” Harris said. “Today, of course, is the last day of early voting, and now we are four days away from the election that is going to change the course of our history.”

Harris pointed out George Floyd’s family in the audience Friday night. She said it’s a reminder of the work that still needs to be done on racial justice.