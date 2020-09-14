VERIFY: Claims about absentee voting in Texas

The Verify team is working hard to make sure you have the facts before you cast your ballot for the November election.

HOUSTON — With less than two months to go until Nov. 3, the VERIFY team is working hard to make sure you have the facts before you cast your ballot for the November election.

The Director of Elections for the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, Keith Ingram, is responding to questions and claims about absentee voting.

CLAIM: I signed up to vote by mail. However, I don't trust mailing my ballot anymore. I can vote in person instead.

TRUE: “You can take your mail ballot to an early voting location. You can surrender that mail ballot and vote in person," Ingram said.

CLAIM: If someone chooses to mail in their ballot and they die before Election Day, their vote will still count.

TRUE: “If they mailed in their ballot before they passed away, then that that vote will count," Ingram said.

CLAIM: A person can vote by mail, then vote again at the polls on Election Day.

FALSE: "You cannot vote more than once in an election," Ingram said.

CLAIM: My signature on my absentee ballot will be matched to make sure it's really mine.

TRUE. "Your signature on your application for voting by mail as well as your the one you carry will be compared to make sure that they are made by the same person. In addition, the election office will have up to six years of signatures that they can refer to to confirm that you are the same person," Ingram said.

CLAIM: I can change my vote after I put my ballot in the mail.

FALSE: “You cannot. Once you have voted, you have voted," Ingram said.