Peaceful transfer of power? Not yet. Trump refuses to concede, delaying start of transition process

Attorney on Bush-Cheney 2000 legal team says he's seen no evidence of fraud and questions Trump campaign's legal strategy.

HOUSTON — A peaceful transfer of power has been the American way. It's been the American way since George Washington handed over the presidency to John Adams in the late 1700s.

In 2016, President Barack Obama welcomed then President-elect Donald Trump to the White House as Trump's transition began.

But this year already looks and feels very different. For starters, the president hasn't conceded and is vowing to fight in court, alleging fraud.

"I have yet to see the meat, where is the meat?" said Daryl Bristow. "Where is the fraud? Where is the malfeasance?"

Bristow was a key part of then Texas Gov. George W. Bush's legal team during the 2000 recount battle. He says what the Trump campaign is doing won't change a thing and makes little legal sense.

"It's a political delay tactic to see if you can find a way to have this election decided by politicians other than the American people," said Bristow.

While the legal process plays out, the clock is ticking for a presidential transition. So far GSA administrator Emily Murphy has refused to sign a letter that helps start the formal transition process to release funds and office space for Biden's team to get to work.

Despite the road block, President-elect Biden is already busy looking at staffing the White House and other federal agency appointees for when he takes office.

Trump can't stop the transition process or President-elect BIden from taking office in January, but he can make the process more complicated. That's why experts hope the president accepts the results and concedes.

"There are a lot of people who follow him who believe in him," said Bristow. "So to have the leadership to say our system has worked, it's time for us to move on. It's time for us to recognize there's a new leader. It's time to support that leader. That would be a healing thing."