Beto O'Rourke rallies at Houston universities to get young voters to the polls

Many young voters will be key in deciding who will be elected to offices.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The fate of the youth vote remains a big question mark as voter turnout is lower than expected for early voting.

Many young voters will be key in deciding who will be elected to offices up and down the ballot, and depending on what the turnout is from them, it could sway the election.

With just days left until Election Day and early voting coming to a close, there’s an effort happening to mobilize young Texas voters.

“We’re here because we’re young people who care about our rights, who care about other people,” Olivia Julianna, a Gen-Z organizer said at a Beto O’Rourke rally.

Beto O'Rourke is the Democrat on the ballot for Texas governor and spent time Friday rallying for the youth vote at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University.

“This is on all of us right now to do what we can right here on the last day of early voting in Texas,” O’Rourke said.

But what’s driving young voters to turn out?

“Women’s rights especially. It’s very important,” Maria Reyes, a University of Houston student said.

Many say access to abortion care is their reason for making their voices heard.

“What’s driving me to the polls is I don’t like how current laws in Texas have changed the right that I can do with my own body,” Rebeka Stowell said.

Some young people say it’s simply their civic duty.

“It’s a patriotic duty. I think it’s a great honor that American citizens have that opportunity to vote, to express beliefs that they have,” Austin Montelongo said.

For younger voters of all demogra[hics, many see this election as an opportunity to secure the future.

“This country has a very, very long future and I want to make sure people that are looking to it are trying to make decisions for it and put us in the best possible spot,” Courtney Hamala said.

According to a recent Harvard University poll, youth turnout is expected to meet or exceed youth turnout in the 2018 election.

Forty percent of young Americans say that they will “definitely” vote in the upcoming midterms.