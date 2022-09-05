x
Elections

What you need to know about early voting for the 2022 primary runoff elections in Texas

May 24 is runoff Election Day. Take a look at who's on the ballot and where you can vote.

HOUSTON — Texans are heading to the polls for early voting in the 2022 primary runoff elections. There are several big races on the ballot as voters decide on candidates in some races who will move on to the general election in November. 

There are statewide races on the ballot, including lieutenant governor, attorney general and more. There are also local races, like ones for county judge nominations.

For the May 24 runoff elections, depending on whether you are voting as a Republican, Democrat or independent, different voting options will be available. If you're voting as a Republican or Democrat, you will only see the candidates in those parties with the winner going on to challenge the nominee from the opposing party.

When is early voting in Texas?

Early voting gets underway Monday, May 16, and runs through May 20. Primary Runoff Election Day is May 24.

Are you registered to vote?

Before heading to the polls, make sure you're registered!  There's an easy way to check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Voting locations near you

Harris County makes it easy to find your voting location.  Not only that, they let you know the wait times for each of them. Here's a map you can use to find out where to vote and how long it'll take you.

Fort Bend County also has an interactive map for early voting locations. You can see those below.

You can also find polling locations anywhere in the state by checking here.

What do I need to vote?

You will need an acceptable form of identification to vote. According to VoteTexas.gov, these are the acceptable forms of ID:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

If you don't have any of the above-listed forms of ID and can't get one, you can bring one of the following in order to request a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration:"

  • Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
  • Copy of or original current utility bill
  • Copy of or original bank statement
  • Copy of or original government check
  • Copy of or original paycheck
  • Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

What NOT to bring or wear

This information is from VoteTexas.gov. At voting locations, you’re not allowed to use wireless devices or electronic/mechanical devices to record sound or images within 100 feet of voting stations.

Here’s what you should NOT use at voting locations.

  • Cell phones
  • Camera
  • Tablet computers
  • Laptop computer
  • Sound recorder

Any other device that can communicate wirelessly or record sound/images.

You’re also not supposed to wear clothing related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s on the current ballot. You can, however, wear something related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s NOT on the ballot.

RELATED: May 7 Election results: Texas constitutional amendments and Houston-area races

Who is on the May 24 Texas Primary Election Runoff ballot?

Some races will appear on multiple county ballots.

SAMPLE BALLOTS

TEXAS RACES

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR - DEMOCRAT

  • MICHELLE BECKLEY
  • MIKE COLLIER

ATTORNEY GENERAL - REPUBLICAN

  • KEN PAXTON
  • GEORGE P. BUSH

ATTORNEY GENERAL - DEMOCRAT

  • JOE JAWORSKI
  • ROCHELLE MERCEDES GARZA

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - REPUBLICAN

  • DAWN BUCKINGHAM
  • TIM WESTLEY

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - DEMOCRAT

  • JAY KLEBERG
  • SANDRAGRACE MARTINEZ

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN

  • WAYNE CHRISTIAN
  • SARAH STOGNER

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS - DEMOCRATIC

  • JANET T. DUDDING
  • ANGEL LUIS VEGA

HARRIS COUNTY 

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 7 - REPUBLICAN

  • TIM STROUD
  • JOHNNY TEAGUE

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 29 - REPUBLICAN

  • ROBERT SCHAFRANEK
  • JULIO GARZA

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 133 - REPUBLICAN

  • SHELLEY TORIAN BARINEAU
  • MANO DEAYALA

COUNTY JUDGE - REPUBLICAN

  • ALEX MEALER
  • VIDAL MARTINEZ

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2 - REPUBLICAN

  • JACK MORMAN
  • JERRY MOUTON

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 4 - DEMOCRAT 

  • CORETTA MALLET-FONTENOT
  • STACI CHILDS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 147 - DEMOCRAT 

  • DANIELLE KEYS BESS
  • JOLANDA JONES

DISTRICT JUDGE, 185TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT

  • ANDREA BEALL
  • JASON LUONG

DISTRICT JUDGE, 208TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT 

  • BEVERLY ARMSTRONG
  • KIMBERLY "KIM" MCTORRY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 312TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT 

  • TERESA J. WALDROP
  • CLINTON "CHIP" WELLS

COUNTY CIVIL COURT AT LAW NO. 4 - DEMOCRAT 

  • M. K. MONICA SINGH
  • TREASEA TREVIÑO

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4 - DEMOCRAT 

  • LESLEY BRIONES
  • BENJAMIN "BEN" CHOU

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1, PLACE 2 - DEMOCRAT

  • STEVE DUBLE
  • SONIA LOPEZ

FORT BEND COUNTY 

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN

  • PHIL W. STEPHENSON
  • STAN KITZMAN

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 7 - REPUBLICAN

  • TIM STROUD
  • JOHNNY TEAGUE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 76 - DEMOCRAT

  • VANESIA R. JOHNSON
  • SULEMAN LALANI

 COUNTY TREASURER - DEMOCRAT 

  • QAISAR Q. IMAM
  • ALBERT TIBBS

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4 - DEMOCRAT 

  • NEETA SANE
  • DEXTER L. MCCOY

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3 - DEMOCRAT 

  • SONIA RASH
  • HUSEIN HADI

GALVESTON COUNTY 

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23 - REPUBLICAN

  • PATRICK GURSKI
  • TERRI LEO-WILSON

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 4 - DEMOCRAT

  • CORETTA MALLET-FONTENOT
  • STACI CHILDS

AUSTIN COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN

  • STAN KITZMAN
  • PHIL W. STEPHENSON

BRAZORIA COUNTY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 149TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - REPUBLICAN

  • JESSICA PULCHER
  • MICHELLE R. TOWNSEND

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 2 - REPUBLICAN

  • NATALIE BROADDUS
  • THOMAS PFEIFFER

DISTRICT CLERK - REPUBLICAN

  • DANA READ
  • CASSANDRA TIGNER

CALHOUN COUNTY

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2 - REPUBLICAN

  • ROLAND CANTU
  • THOMAS "TAD" DIO

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT

  • VICTOR PEREZ
  • PETE GARCIA

CHAMBERS COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23 - REPUBLICAN

  • TERRI LEO-WILSON
  • PATRICK GURSKI

COLORADO COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN

  • STAN KITZMAN
  • PHIL W. STEPHENSON

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2 - REPUBLICAN

  • RYAN P. BRANDT
  • BOB CHRISTEN

GRIMES COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12 - REPUBLICAN

  • BEN BIUS
  • KYLE KACAL

JACKSON COUNTY

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT 

  • VICTOR PEREZ
  • PETE GARCIA

MATAGORDA COUNTY

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT 

  • VICTOR PEREZ
  • PETE GARCIA

POLK COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4 - REPUBLICAN

  • JASON RICHARDSON
  • JERRY CASSITY

WALKER COUNTY 

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12 - REPUBLICAN

  • BEN BIUS
  • KYLE KACAL

COUNTY JUDGE - REPUBLICAN

  • FRANK OLIVARES
  • COLT M. CHRISTIAN

WALLER COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN

  • PHIL W. STEPHENSON
  • STAN KITZMAN

WASHINGTON COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12 - REPUBLICAN 

  • KYLE KACAL
  • BEN BIUS

WHARTON COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN

  • PHIL W. STEPHENSON
  • STAN KITZMAN

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT

  • VICTOR PEREZ
  • PETE GARCIA

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 38 - DEMOCRAT

  • DIANA MARTINEZ ALEXANDER
  • DUNCAN F. KLUSSMANN

