What you need to know about early voting for the 2022 primary runoff elections in Texas

May 24 is runoff Election Day. Take a look at who's on the ballot and where you can vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Texans are heading to the polls for early voting in the 2022 primary runoff elections. There are several big races on the ballot as voters decide on candidates in some races who will move on to the general election in November.

There are statewide races on the ballot, including lieutenant governor, attorney general and more. There are also local races, like ones for county judge nominations.

For the May 24 runoff elections, depending on whether you are voting as a Republican, Democrat or independent, different voting options will be available. If you're voting as a Republican or Democrat, you will only see the candidates in those parties with the winner going on to challenge the nominee from the opposing party.

When is early voting in Texas?

Early voting gets underway Monday, May 16, and runs through May 20. Primary Runoff Election Day is May 24.

Are you registered to vote?

Before heading to the polls, make sure you're registered! There's an easy way to check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Voting locations near you

Harris County makes it easy to find your voting location. Not only that, they let you know the wait times for each of them. Here's a map you can use to find out where to vote and how long it'll take you.

Fort Bend County also has an interactive map for early voting locations. You can see those below.

You can also find polling locations anywhere in the state by checking here.

What do I need to vote?

You will need an acceptable form of identification to vote. According to VoteTexas.gov, these are the acceptable forms of ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If you don't have any of the above-listed forms of ID and can't get one, you can bring one of the following in order to request a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration:"

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

What NOT to bring or wear

This information is from VoteTexas.gov. At voting locations, you’re not allowed to use wireless devices or electronic/mechanical devices to record sound or images within 100 feet of voting stations.

Here’s what you should NOT use at voting locations.

Cell phones

Camera

Tablet computers

Laptop computer

Sound recorder

Any other device that can communicate wirelessly or record sound/images.

You’re also not supposed to wear clothing related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s on the current ballot. You can, however, wear something related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s NOT on the ballot.

Who is on the May 24 Texas Primary Election Runoff ballot?

Some races will appear on multiple county ballots.

SAMPLE BALLOTS

TEXAS RACES

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR - DEMOCRAT

MICHELLE BECKLEY

MIKE COLLIER

ATTORNEY GENERAL - REPUBLICAN

KEN PAXTON

GEORGE P. BUSH

ATTORNEY GENERAL - DEMOCRAT

JOE JAWORSKI

ROCHELLE MERCEDES GARZA

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - REPUBLICAN

DAWN BUCKINGHAM

TIM WESTLEY

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - DEMOCRAT

JAY KLEBERG

SANDRAGRACE MARTINEZ

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN

WAYNE CHRISTIAN

SARAH STOGNER

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS - DEMOCRATIC

JANET T. DUDDING

ANGEL LUIS VEGA

HARRIS COUNTY

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 7 - REPUBLICAN

TIM STROUD

JOHNNY TEAGUE

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 29 - REPUBLICAN

ROBERT SCHAFRANEK

JULIO GARZA

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 133 - REPUBLICAN

SHELLEY TORIAN BARINEAU

MANO DEAYALA

COUNTY JUDGE - REPUBLICAN

ALEX MEALER

VIDAL MARTINEZ

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2 - REPUBLICAN

JACK MORMAN

JERRY MOUTON

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 4 - DEMOCRAT

CORETTA MALLET-FONTENOT

STACI CHILDS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 147 - DEMOCRAT

DANIELLE KEYS BESS

JOLANDA JONES

DISTRICT JUDGE, 185TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT

ANDREA BEALL

JASON LUONG

DISTRICT JUDGE, 208TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT

BEVERLY ARMSTRONG

KIMBERLY "KIM" MCTORRY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 312TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT

TERESA J. WALDROP

CLINTON "CHIP" WELLS

COUNTY CIVIL COURT AT LAW NO. 4 - DEMOCRAT

M. K. MONICA SINGH

TREASEA TREVIÑO

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4 - DEMOCRAT

LESLEY BRIONES

BENJAMIN "BEN" CHOU

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1, PLACE 2 - DEMOCRAT

STEVE DUBLE

SONIA LOPEZ

FORT BEND COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN

PHIL W. STEPHENSON

STAN KITZMAN

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 7 - REPUBLICAN

TIM STROUD

JOHNNY TEAGUE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 76 - DEMOCRAT

VANESIA R. JOHNSON

SULEMAN LALANI

COUNTY TREASURER - DEMOCRAT

QAISAR Q. IMAM

ALBERT TIBBS

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4 - DEMOCRAT

NEETA SANE

DEXTER L. MCCOY

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3 - DEMOCRAT

SONIA RASH

HUSEIN HADI

GALVESTON COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23 - REPUBLICAN

PATRICK GURSKI

TERRI LEO-WILSON

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 4 - DEMOCRAT

CORETTA MALLET-FONTENOT

STACI CHILDS

AUSTIN COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN

STAN KITZMAN

PHIL W. STEPHENSON

BRAZORIA COUNTY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 149TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - REPUBLICAN

JESSICA PULCHER

MICHELLE R. TOWNSEND

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 2 - REPUBLICAN

NATALIE BROADDUS

THOMAS PFEIFFER

DISTRICT CLERK - REPUBLICAN

DANA READ

CASSANDRA TIGNER

CALHOUN COUNTY

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2 - REPUBLICAN

ROLAND CANTU

THOMAS "TAD" DIO

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT

VICTOR PEREZ

PETE GARCIA

CHAMBERS COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23 - REPUBLICAN

TERRI LEO-WILSON

PATRICK GURSKI

COLORADO COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN

STAN KITZMAN

PHIL W. STEPHENSON

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2 - REPUBLICAN

RYAN P. BRANDT

BOB CHRISTEN

GRIMES COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12 - REPUBLICAN

BEN BIUS

KYLE KACAL

JACKSON COUNTY

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT

VICTOR PEREZ

PETE GARCIA

MATAGORDA COUNTY

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT

VICTOR PEREZ

PETE GARCIA

POLK COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4 - REPUBLICAN

JASON RICHARDSON

JERRY CASSITY

WALKER COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12 - REPUBLICAN

BEN BIUS

KYLE KACAL

COUNTY JUDGE - REPUBLICAN

FRANK OLIVARES

COLT M. CHRISTIAN

WALLER COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN

PHIL W. STEPHENSON

STAN KITZMAN

WASHINGTON COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12 - REPUBLICAN

KYLE KACAL

BEN BIUS

WHARTON COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN

PHIL W. STEPHENSON

STAN KITZMAN

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT

VICTOR PEREZ

PETE GARCIA

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 38 - DEMOCRAT