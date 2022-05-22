May 24 Primary Runoff Elections: Where to vote and what to know

HOUSTON — Texans will head to the polls again in the 2022 primary runoff elections. Election Day is May 24. There are several big races on the ballot as voters decide on candidates in some races who will move on to the general election in November.
There are statewide races on the ballot, including lieutenant governor, attorney general and more. There are also local races, like ones for county judge nominations.
For the May 24 runoff elections, depending on whether you are voting as a Republican, Democrat or independent, different voting options will be available. If you're voting as a Republican or Democrat, you will only see the candidates in those parties. For the runoff, you have to stay with the party you voted for in the March 1 primary election. If you didn't vote on March 1, you'll choose a party.
Are you registered to vote?
Before heading to the polls, make sure you're registered! There's an easy way to check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.
Voting locations near you
Harris County makes it easy to find your voting location. Not only that, they let you know the wait times for each of them. Here's a map you can use to find out where to vote and how long it'll take you.
- Fort Bend County Election Day voting locations
- Brazoria County Election Day voting locations
- Galveston County Election Day voting locations (Scroll down on page)
- Montgomery County Election Day voting locations
- Chambers County Election Day voting locations (Scroll down on page)
- Grimes County Election Day voting locations (Scroll down on page)
- Matagorda County Election Day voting locations
- Polk County Election Day voting locations
- Waller County Election Day voting locations
- Walker County Election Day voting locations (Scroll down on page)
- You can also find polling locations anywhere in the state by checking here.
What do I need to vote?
You will need an acceptable form of identification to vote. According to VoteTexas.gov, these are the acceptable forms of ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
If you don't have any of the above-listed forms of ID and can't get one, you can bring one of the following in order to request a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration:"
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
What NOT to bring or wear
This information is from VoteTexas.gov. At voting locations, you’re not allowed to use wireless devices or electronic/mechanical devices to record sound or images within 100 feet of voting stations.
Here’s what you should NOT use at voting locations.
- Cell phones
- Camera
- Tablet computers
- Laptop computer
- Sound recorder
Any other device that can communicate wirelessly or record sound/images.
You’re also not supposed to wear clothing related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s on the current ballot. You can, however, wear something related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s NOT on the ballot.
Who is on the May 24 Texas Primary Election Runoff ballot?
Some races will appear on multiple county ballots.
SAMPLE BALLOTS
- Harris County
- Fort Bend County
- Galveston County
- Brazoria County
- Montgomery County
- Chambers County (Scroll down on page)
- Grimes County
- San Jacinto County (Scroll down on page)
- Polk County (Scroll down on page)
- Jackson County (Scroll down on page)
- Trinity County (Scroll down on page)
- Matagorda County (Scroll down on page)
TEXAS RACES
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR - DEMOCRAT
- MICHELLE BECKLEY
- MIKE COLLIER
ATTORNEY GENERAL - REPUBLICAN
- KEN PAXTON
- GEORGE P. BUSH
ATTORNEY GENERAL - DEMOCRAT
- JOE JAWORSKI
- ROCHELLE MERCEDES GARZA
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - REPUBLICAN
- DAWN BUCKINGHAM
- TIM WESTLEY
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - DEMOCRAT
- JAY KLEBERG
- SANDRAGRACE MARTINEZ
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN
- WAYNE CHRISTIAN
- SARAH STOGNER
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS - DEMOCRATIC
- JANET T. DUDDING
- ANGEL LUIS VEGA
HARRIS COUNTY
U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 7 - REPUBLICAN
- TIM STROUD
- JOHNNY TEAGUE
U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 29 - REPUBLICAN
- ROBERT SCHAFRANEK
- JULIO GARZA
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 133 - REPUBLICAN
- SHELLEY TORIAN BARINEAU
- MANO DEAYALA
COUNTY JUDGE - REPUBLICAN
- ALEX MEALER
- VIDAL MARTINEZ
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2 - REPUBLICAN
- JACK MORMAN
- JERRY MOUTON
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 4 - DEMOCRAT
- CORETTA MALLET-FONTENOT
- STACI CHILDS
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 147 - DEMOCRAT
- DANIELLE KEYS BESS
- JOLANDA JONES
DISTRICT JUDGE, 185TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT
- ANDREA BEALL
- JASON LUONG
DISTRICT JUDGE, 208TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT
- BEVERLY ARMSTRONG
- KIMBERLY "KIM" MCTORRY
DISTRICT JUDGE, 312TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT
- TERESA J. WALDROP
- CLINTON "CHIP" WELLS
COUNTY CIVIL COURT AT LAW NO. 4 - DEMOCRAT
- M. K. MONICA SINGH
- TREASEA TREVIÑO
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4 - DEMOCRAT
- LESLEY BRIONES
- BENJAMIN "BEN" CHOU
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1, PLACE 2 - DEMOCRAT
- STEVE DUBLE
- SONIA LOPEZ
FORT BEND COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN
- PHIL W. STEPHENSON
- STAN KITZMAN
U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 7 - REPUBLICAN
- TIM STROUD
- JOHNNY TEAGUE
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 76 - DEMOCRAT
- VANESIA R. JOHNSON
- SULEMAN LALANI
COUNTY TREASURER - DEMOCRAT
- QAISAR Q. IMAM
- ALBERT TIBBS
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4 - DEMOCRAT
- NEETA SANE
- DEXTER L. MCCOY
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3 - DEMOCRAT
- SONIA RASH
- HUSEIN HADI
GALVESTON COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23 - REPUBLICAN
- PATRICK GURSKI
- TERRI LEO-WILSON
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 4 - DEMOCRAT
- CORETTA MALLET-FONTENOT
- STACI CHILDS
AUSTIN COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN
- STAN KITZMAN
- PHIL W. STEPHENSON
BRAZORIA COUNTY
DISTRICT JUDGE, 149TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT - REPUBLICAN
- JESSICA PULCHER
- MICHELLE R. TOWNSEND
COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 2 - REPUBLICAN
- NATALIE BROADDUS
- THOMAS PFEIFFER
DISTRICT CLERK - REPUBLICAN
- DANA READ
- CASSANDRA TIGNER
CALHOUN COUNTY
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2 - REPUBLICAN
- ROLAND CANTU
- THOMAS "TAD" DIO
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT
- VICTOR PEREZ
- PETE GARCIA
CHAMBERS COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23 - REPUBLICAN
- TERRI LEO-WILSON
- PATRICK GURSKI
COLORADO COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN
- STAN KITZMAN
- PHIL W. STEPHENSON
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2 - REPUBLICAN
- RYAN P. BRANDT
- BOB CHRISTEN
GRIMES COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12 - REPUBLICAN
- BEN BIUS
- KYLE KACAL
JACKSON COUNTY
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT
- VICTOR PEREZ
- PETE GARCIA
MATAGORDA COUNTY
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT
- VICTOR PEREZ
- PETE GARCIA
POLK COUNTY
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4 - REPUBLICAN
- JASON RICHARDSON
- JERRY CASSITY
WALKER COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12 - REPUBLICAN
- BEN BIUS
- KYLE KACAL
COUNTY JUDGE - REPUBLICAN
- FRANK OLIVARES
- COLT M. CHRISTIAN
WALLER COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN
- PHIL W. STEPHENSON
- STAN KITZMAN
WASHINGTON COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12 - REPUBLICAN
- KYLE KACAL
- BEN BIUS
WHARTON COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85 - REPUBLICAN
- PHIL W. STEPHENSON
- STAN KITZMAN
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT
- VICTOR PEREZ
- PETE GARCIA
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 38 - DEMOCRAT
- DIANA MARTINEZ ALEXANDER
- DUNCAN F. KLUSSMANN