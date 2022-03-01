Texas Primary Election results: Key races

These are real-time results for Primary Elections on Tuesday, March 1.

HOUSTON — Tuesday, March 1 is Primary Election Day and we have real-time results here. Below are results from some of the top races on the ballot, as voters decide on candidates to advance to the November General Elections. Below you will find Republican and Democratic races for governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General, as well as Harris County Judge, Ft. Bend County Judge and Montgomery County Judge.

And make sure to download the KHOU 11 app. We will send breaking election developments to you phone, including when some races are called.