Texas Primary Election Day voting guide

Your guide to the March 1 Primary Election in Texas

HOUSTON — Texans will head to the polls Tuesday in the 2022 Texas Primary Elections. There are several big races on the ballot as voters decide on candidates who will move on to the general election in November.

There are statewide races on the ballot, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more. There are also local races, like the ones for several county judge seats.

During the primary elections, voters will choose whether they're voting in the Republican or Democratic primary.

Are you registered to vote?

Before heading to the polls, make sure you're registered! There's an easy way to check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Voting locations near you

Harris County makes it easy to find your voting location. Not only that, they let you know wait times for each of them. Here's a map you can use to find out where to vote and how long it'll take you.

Fort Bend County also has a map of polling locations and a search function, alone with wait times. You can access it here.

What do I need to vote?

You will need an acceptable form of identification to vote. According to VoteTexas.gov, these are the acceptable forms of ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If you don't have any of the above-listed forms of ID and can't get one, you can bring one of the following in order to request a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration:"

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

What NOT to bring or wear

This information is from VoteTexas.gov. At voting locations, you’re not allowed to use wireless devices or electronic/mechanical devices to record sound or images within 100 feet of voting stations.

Here’s what you should NOT use at voting locations.

Cell phones

Camera

Tablet computers

Laptop computer

Sound recorder

Any other device that can communicate wirelessly or record sound/images.

You’re also not supposed to wear clothing related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s on the current ballot. You can, however, wear something related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s NOT on the ballot.

Check sample ballots

Harris County

Fort Bend County

Montgomery County

Galveston County

Brazoria County

Chambers County

Sample Ballots (click & scroll down to "2022 Sample Ballots")

Liberty County

Grimes County

Wharton County

Walker County

Sample Ballots (click and scroll down to "Sample Ballots")

San Jacinto County

Sample Ballots (click and scroll down to "Sample Ballots")

Polk County

Where is your district?

This is the first election in Texas with redrawn districts. The Texas Tribune has put together a tool to find out which district you fall in. You can check that here.

Statewide races

To see a full listing of what's on the ballot, go to the Texas Secretary of State's website. At that link, you'll be able to see a Republican and Democratic ballot for the March 1 primary.

Governor

The governor is the chief executive of Texas. The seat has not been held by a Democrat since 1995, and Republican Greg Abbott is seeking a third term. His primary challengers include former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Texas GOP chairman Allen West. On the Democratic ticket, former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke has statewide name recognition after his 2018 U.S. Senate and 2020 presidential runs.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Lieutenant Governor

The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the state Senate and heavily influences the state budget. Republican Dan Patrick is seeking a third term.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Attorney General

The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Ken Paxton is seeking a third term, and his tenure has been clouded by a high-profile securities fraud indictment and FBI investigation into claims of malfeasance in office. He has attracted three primary foes who are well known in Texas politics.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Land Commissioner

The land commissioner manages mineral rights for public lands in Texas and oversees the Alamo. The race is wide open as incumbent George P. Bush is running for attorney general.

Democratic candidates:

Republican candidates:

Agriculture Commissioner

The agriculture department supports farmers, regulates fuel pumps, and administers school lunch programs. Sid Miller is seeking a third term.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Comptroller

The comptroller is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury, and forecasting the amount of money that’s available for the state’s two-year budget. Republican Glenn Hegar is running for a third term.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Railroad Commissioner

In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2022.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

U.S. House

U.S. House District 2 Republican

U.S. House District 7 Republican

U.S. House District 8 Republican

U.S. House District 14 Democrat

U.S. House District 14 Republican

U.S. House District 17 Republican

U.S. House District 22 Republican

U.S. House District 29 Republican

U.S. House District 38 Democrat

U.S. House District 38 Republican

Supreme Court of Texas

Three of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2022. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all the seats.

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state's highest criminal court. The nine members are elected statewide and are currently all Republican. Three seats are up for election this year.

State Board Of Education

There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education. Nine are held by Republicans, and six are held by Democrats.

Texas Senate

Every seat in the 31-member Texas Senate is up for election this year because the districts were redrawn by current legislators. Sixteen Republican incumbents were drawn into safe districts for reelection, and two additional Senate seats being vacated by Republicans would almost certainly go to new GOP candidates over Democrats next year based on the percentage of voters in the district who voted for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race. Senators serve four-year terms.

Texas House

There are 150 members of the Texas state House. Each state representative serves a two-year term. The election takes place under a new map drawn by current legislators which creates 85 districts that would have favored Trump in 2020 and 65 that would have voted for Biden. The current partisan breakdown of the House is 83 Republicans and 67 Democrats, though Trump won only 76 of the current districts in 2020.