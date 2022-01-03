Texas primary election day updates: Officials confirm issues with voting location and wait times map on HarrisVotes.com

The 2022 midterm season begins today as Texas voters head to the polls for the state’s primary, the first in the nation this year.

HOUSTON — Primary day in Texas is underway. This is the first primary of the year in the U.S. and polls opened at 7 a.m.

Election Day is going to look different in Harris County, because election officials are doing everything they can to prevent long lines from forming, like we saw two years ago.

Registered voters can now go to any of the 375 polling places.

There are also new touch screen voting machines that print out a scannable paper ballot.

The county's distributing voting machines to the parties based on past turnout at each site instead of giving them out 50-50.

Harris County officials say they're still rejecting about 30 percent of mail-in ballots, almost entirely due to the state's new ID requirements.

Those ballots must be postmarked by today and received in the county's office by tomorrow. You can return your own ballot in person today at the county's downtown location while polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you'd rather vote in person, you can still turn in your unsent ballot at a polling site and vote in person.

Texas primary election day updates

Tuesday, March 1

10:15 a.m.

The interactive map that shows voting locations and wait times seems to be working as normal after the site received a surge of traffic as polls opened around 7 a.m.

9:10 a.m.

The deputy director elections outreach coordinator for Harris County says they are running into problems with their voting machines at a few of their sites, including West Gray and Palm Center. Some voting locations are getting backed up.

The West Gray Republican line is running okay, but the Democrat side had lots of issues this morning. They’ve doubled up on tech support to help get the machines up and running again.

Officials also said even with providing more resources and opening all 375 polling sites to everyone, people are still going to their usual voting locations.

Election officials said they were hoping people would spread out, but that’s not the case.

Officials also confirmed that the interactive map on HarrisVotes.com was down after then saw a surge of people visit the site juts before 7 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

The voting locations and wait times are not loading on the HarrisVotes.com.

7 a.m.

Polls open across the state for the first primary of the year in the U.S.

