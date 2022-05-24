Fast-moving storms cause equipment issues at 2 Harris Co. polling locations

At the Kingwood Community Center, the Republican party presiding judge said a midday power surge rendered some equipment inoperable.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Mother nature caused some election day delays at two Harris County voting locations, according to county election and party officials.

At the Kingwood Community Center, the Republican party presiding judge said a midday power surge rendered some equipment inoperable.

One of two controllers, the machines used to scan driver's licenses, went down on the Republican side of the polling location in the 4200 block of Rustic Woods Drive. A technician was called out to replace the machine, according to Leah Shah, spokesperson for the Harris County Election Administrator’s Office.

The other controller remained working but slowed the pace of voting after lunch. Chris Daniel, the GOP candidate for Harris County District Clerk, observed wait times of up to 45 minutes. He and other Republican supporters encouraged voters to cast their ballots at several nearby Kingwood polling sites.