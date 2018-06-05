The special election deciding who fills the district seat of late Houston councilman Larry Green shows Martha Castex-Tatum taking an overwhelming victory with more than 65 percent of the vote.

Green, who held the district K seat, was found dead in his home two months ago.

Nine candidates were vying for his seat, but Castex-Tatum, who served as the director of constituent services in Green's office, led by a wide margin as early results came in.

She ended up running away with the race.

These are the early results with all 48 precincts reporting as of 9:44 p.m.

Martha Castex-Tatum - 3,292 votes

Patricia "Pat" Frazier - 711 votes

Larry Blackmon - 344 votes

Gerry Vander-Lyn - 258 votes

Carl David Evans - 156 votes

Elisabeth E. Johnson - 99 votes

Lawrence J. McGaffie - 69 votes

Anthony Freddie - 61 votes

Aisha Savoy - 60 votes

---

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement Saturday evening congratulating Castex-Tatum on the win.

"The voters have spoken," the mayor said. "I look forward to working with Martha on the issues important to District K and all residents throughout the city of Houston.

"Martha brings a unique perspective to the job after working as Green’s director of constituent services. I know he is smiling at the election results.

"As a result of her vast experience, she will provide continuity in the district council office and understand the priorities which include flood control, economic development and public safety among others."

Next week, Turner is presenting the 2019 budget proposal to fund the city's government.

© 2018 KHOU