Texas toss-up: President Trump won the state in 2016 by the record smallest margin of victory

HOUSTON — The presidential race in Texas appears to be a close one with President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden in a toss-up as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to CBS News.

It is not the first time we’ve seen a close race for the White House in Texas. President Trump won the state in 2016 by nine points over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. It was the smallest margin of victory for a Republican nominee in two decades.

In 2016, President Trump won Texas' 38 electoral votes in the state's closest race for president since 1996, when Republican nominee Bob Dole won by 5 points. The previous two Republican nominees, Mitt Romney in 2012 and John McCain in 2008, won the state by 16 and 12 points, respectively.

In 2016, approximately 8.9 million total ballots were cast in Texas. More than 9 million votes were cast during early voting in 2020.

Harris County surpassed its entire voter turnout from the 2016 General Election with one day left of early voting. As of Tuesday afternoon, Fort Bend County became the first county in Texas to surpass 70 percent voter turnout, shattering all previous records.