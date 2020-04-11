President Donald Trump wins Texas

Texas, which has up to 38 electoral votes, has been a reliable win for Republicans for the past 10 presidential elections.

HOUSTON — President Donald Trump has won Texas in his presidential bid against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, maintaining the Republican stronghold on the state.

This latest win comes despite persistent efforts in recent years to turn the state blue. During the state’s extended early voting period, there were predictions it would be a hard-fought win for the incumbent.

Texas experienced record-breaking voter turnout, and surveys indicated an unprecedented front from Democratic voters balancing out the heavily Republican presence in the state.

About President Trump

Trump’s presidential win against Hillary Clinton in 2016 marked the start of his political career. Since entering the White House, the president has been both heavily criticized and praised for his handling of international affairs and immigration reform.

Trump has advocated for building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, established criminal prosecution for adults who illegally cross the border and has opposed DACA. He is in favor of a point-based immigration system for green card holders.

His administration has had to face an international health crisis that has led to record-breaking unemployment rates, threatened multiple industries and resulted in the deaths of nearly 200,000 Americans. In fact, Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been a sore spot for the campaign.

Trump has advocated for a more competitive pharmaceutical market that would allow users to import medications from other countries although he is actively working to end Obamacare. He also made a rule requiring hospitals to show more transparency in its negotiations with health insurers.

This year, the president has also had to address renewed calls for racial equality and civil rights. While he has strongly denounced calls for defunding the police, his first legislative victory sought to reform the criminal justice system.