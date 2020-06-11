PENNSYLVANIA VOTE COUNT: Where things stand in the race for president right now

We're following the very latest from Georgia, where former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a lead over President Trump

HOUSTON — Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Those put Biden in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House. The winner will lead a country facing a historic set of challenges, including a surging pandemic and deep political polarization.