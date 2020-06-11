PENNSYLVANIA VOTE COUNT: Where things stand in the race for president right now

HOUSTON — Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Those put Biden in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House. The winner will lead a country facing a historic set of challenges, including a surging pandemic and deep political polarization.
Below is a map of how things stand right now in Pennsylvania. See a full electoral map from the AP here.