May 7, 2022 Texas Elections: What's on the ballot, where to vote and more

HOUSTON — Saturday, May 7 election is Election Day in Texas.
Here are a couple of things you should know.
No. 1 - There are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. The first would allow the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit on the homes of elderly or disabled residents. The second would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
No. 2 - There's a special election to fill the Texas House District 147 seat that was vacated when Garnet Coleman retired. Democrats Danielle Keys Bess and Jolanda Jones are on the ballot.
Are you registered to vote?
Before heading to the polls, make sure you're registered! There's an easy way to check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.
Voting locations near you
Harris County makes it easy to find your voting location. Not only that, they let you know wait times for each of them. Here's a map you can use to find out where to vote and how long it'll take you.
- Fort Bend County voting locations
- Brazoria County voting locations
- Montgomery County voting locations
- Galveston County voting locations
- Chambers County voting locations
- Liberty County voting locations (Scroll to bottom of page)
- Grimes County voting locations (Scroll to bottom of page)
- Walker County voting locations (Scroll to bottom of page)
- Waller County voting locations
- San Jacinto County voting locations
- Polk County early locations
The State of Texas also makes it easy to find your voting location, wherever you are in the state. Here's where you can find that information.
What's on the May 7 ballot?
You can see the amendments and the candidates on the May 7 ballots by checking this page on the state's election site. Make sure you're looking at the May 7 election information.
What do I need to vote?
You will need an acceptable form of identification to vote. According to VoteTexas.gov, these are the acceptable forms of ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
If you don't have any of the above-listed forms of ID and can't get one, you can bring one of the following in order to request a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration:"
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
What NOT to bring or wear
This information is from VoteTexas.gov. At voting locations, you’re not allowed to use wireless devices or electronic/mechanical devices to record sound or images within 100 feet of voting stations.
Here’s what you should NOT use at voting locations.
- Cell phones
- Camera
- Tablet computers
- Laptop computer
- Sound recorder
Any other device that can communicate wirelessly or record sound/images.
You’re also not supposed to wear clothing related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s on the current ballot. You can, however, wear something related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s NOT on the ballot.