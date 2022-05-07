May 7, 2022 Texas Elections: What's on the ballot, where to vote and more

There are two constitutional amendments on the ballot and many local MUD and school district races

HOUSTON — Saturday, May 7 election is Election Day in Texas.

Here are a couple of things you should know.

No. 1 - There are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. The first would allow the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit on the homes of elderly or disabled residents. The second would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

No. 2 - There's a special election to fill the Texas House District 147 seat that was vacated when Garnet Coleman retired. Democrats Danielle Keys Bess and Jolanda Jones are on the ballot.

Are you registered to vote?

Before heading to the polls, make sure you're registered! There's an easy way to check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Voting locations near you

Harris County makes it easy to find your voting location. Not only that, they let you know wait times for each of them. Here's a map you can use to find out where to vote and how long it'll take you.

The State of Texas also makes it easy to find your voting location, wherever you are in the state. Here's where you can find that information.

What's on the May 7 ballot?

You can see the amendments and the candidates on the May 7 ballots by checking this page on the state's election site. Make sure you're looking at the May 7 election information.

What do I need to vote?

You will need an acceptable form of identification to vote. According to VoteTexas.gov, these are the acceptable forms of ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If you don't have any of the above-listed forms of ID and can't get one, you can bring one of the following in order to request a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration:"

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

What NOT to bring or wear

This information is from VoteTexas.gov. At voting locations, you’re not allowed to use wireless devices or electronic/mechanical devices to record sound or images within 100 feet of voting stations.

Here’s what you should NOT use at voting locations.

Cell phones

Camera

Tablet computers

Laptop computer

Sound recorder

Any other device that can communicate wirelessly or record sound/images.