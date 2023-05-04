May 6 Elections: Results for races in Southeast Texas cities and Houston area school boards

HOUSTON — May 6 is Election Day in Texas, with plenty of races that voters will decide on. It's a big election for school boards across the Houston area. There will also be races for mayor in several cities and towns in Southeast Texas, as well as other municipal leadership positions.
One of the big items on the May 6 ballot is the $1.2 billion Ft. Bend County ISD bond. Jason Miles looked into what's covered, including replacing one high school in the district that's having foundation problems.
There are city leadership races in Friendswood, Humble, Jersey Village, Nassau Bay, Pasadena, South Houston, West University Place, Alvin, Angleton, Ioway Colony, Brazoria, Manvel, Brookside Village, Clute, Danbury, Freeport, Lake Jackson, Pearland, Richwood, Village of Surfside, Sweeny, Anahuac, Pleak, Simonton, Stafford, Dickinson, Galveston, Friendswood, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, La Marque, Tiki Island, Cleveland, Montgomery, Oak Ridge, Shenandoah, Stagecoach, Bay City, Palacios, Wharton, El Campo
Check back on May 6 as we will be posting results here.