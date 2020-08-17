Making sure your mail-in ballot gets in on time

The number of voters in Harris County who voted by mail in July was four times the average number. As November approaches, even more votes are expected to be mailed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Postal Service sent out letters to a number of states warning them about mail-in ballots possibly not being processed in time but the number of people who will vote by mail in November is expected to break records.

KHOU political analyst Bob Stein said the number of voters in Harris County who voted by mail in July was four times the average number. He said in November, even more voters will go that route. Stein is currently conducting a survey of area voters.

"As we complete this survey, well over 40% of the people we surveyed will be voting by mail," Stein said.

He also said the survey is showing who won't be voting by mail and a large number of them are Republicans.

"My suspicions are that the number of people who told us they are not voting by mail has increased steadily with the news coverage of President (Donald) Trump's criticism of mail-in voting," Stein said.

In order to vote by mail in Texas, you have to be one of the following:

65 years old or older

Out of the county during the election

Be in jail

Have a disability

According to the Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, "disability" can also mean being at-risk in the pandemic.

"The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the lack of immunity to COVID-19 can be considered as a factor in your decision if voting in person creates a likelihood of injury to yourself,” Hollins said.

And, if you're voting by mail and really want to make sure your vote is delivered, you've got another option.

"You can come and physically drop off your mail ballot to us at any one of our branch locations,” Hollins said.