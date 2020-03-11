Last-minute preps: What you need to know on Election Day

A look at what you have to do to vote by mail, where countywide voting is in place and what to expect from polling location security and poll watchers.

HOUSTON — People who are voting by mail still have time to send in their ballots, but if that's how you're planning on voting, be prepared to pay for overnight delivery. Texas requires your ballot to be postmarked by Election Day and received by your local county clerk by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

You can also drop off your completed and signed ballot in person. Montgomery, Fort Bend, Galveston and Brazoria counties each have one ballot dropoff location.

Harris County will have 12 absentee ballot dropoff locations open. The governor's order that limited dropoff locations was only in place during early voting.

Wherever you personally drop off your mail-in ballot, you'll have to show a photo ID and you are the only person who can drop it off. You have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to sign, seal and deliver your vote on Election Day.

Countywide voting

There's a growing list of communities allowing countywide voting, meaning you can vote at any polling location in the county. Harris, Galveston, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Wharton and San Jacinto counties are all participating this Election Day.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and as long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you can vote.

Galveston County has allowed countywide voting since 2012. Harris County opened polling locations to everyone last year.

In Liberty, Chambers, Waller and Montgomery counties still require residents to vote at a specific precinct based on where they live.

In order to vote anywhere in your county, the Texas Secretary of State required counties to have voting machines that allow for a person to vote on the machine and a computerized voter registration list, which allows for instant verification that a voter hasn't already voted.

Poll security

Investigators will be out at poll sites on Tuesday. There will be election security task forces in Fort Bend and Harris counties.

Poll watchers will be vigilant, too. They are a vital part of the voting process. Their role is detailed in 19 pages of notes on the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Not just anyone can say they're a poll watcher, they're appointed by a candidate, political party or a political action committee.

There's a list of requirements they have to meet in order to make the cut.

They also have to show up with a certificate proving that they've been appointed to a specific polling place.

Poll watchers have to wear ID and they can't record any images or sound inside the polling location. They can't talk to voters, they can only talk to an election officer about an irregularity or a violation.

So, what are they "watching" for? Poll watchers check everything that happens before, during and after the polls close. They look to make sure all signatures are accounted for, all voting equipment is working correctly and to make sure election results move safely and securely from polling locations to headquarters.

They keep their eyes open for illegal activity -- like someone voting without proper ID or people campaigning within 100 feet of a polling place entrance.

Poll watchers can't reveal any information, such as how a voter voted or the tally of votes, until after the polls close.