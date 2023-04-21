NAACP says closing of early voting location for Katy ISD May 6 election impacts Black, Latino voters

The NAACP says the closure of the Morton Ranch High School early voting polling location will impact voting access for Black and Latino communities.

KATY, Texas — A civil rights group is calling on Katy Independent School District to reopen an early voting location that’s located near large populations of Black and Latino voters.

Early voting for the 2023 Katy ISD Board Election begins Monday, April 24, but before the start of early voting, the NAACP is asking Katy ISD to reopen the Morton Ranch High School early voting polling location.

“There’s not enough people standing up, people like me and like you standing up saying that we’re not being treated fairly,” Eric Torres, a former Katy ISD student and voter said.

“It is a neighborhood that is predominantly African American and Hispanic and so we’re deeply concerned that the closure of this early voting polling site may impact disenfranchisement of minority voters,” Antonio Ingram with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund said.

The NAACP is citing 2020 Census Data, illustrating Black voters make up 20.64% of the population in the census tract surrounding the Morton Ranch High voting location. Latino voters make up 54.06% of the population.

“It seems like there’s a consistent pattern that we’re noticing in terms of what demographics are able to impact the electoral system of their communities and what demographics are unable to,” Ingram said.

The NAACP says the closure may have to do with low voter turnout at the location, but the NAACP says voters there, including those with a lack of transportation or means, should be able to vote early near them.

Katy ISD said in a statement to KHOU, "there appears to be a number of inaccuracies, misunderstandings, and mischaracterizations of the district.”

So far the district hasn't gone into any more detail about the controversy.

Former Katy ISD students and now voters say representation should be better

“The people who are being underrepresented and feel that they are being underrepresented need to stand together, speak up, and stop being afraid of things that are bigger than them because together they’re stronger,” Torres said.

Morton Ranch High School will still be used on May 6 for the general election.

