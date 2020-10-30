'It is my sense of humor' | Meet the woman behind those hilarious Harris County Clerk tweets

“There was never any plan to be funny or entertaining, it just kind of naturally happened," Sara Cress said.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Clerk's Office has gone above and beyond this year in its effort to get voters to the polls. In that, they’ve seriously stepped up their social media on all platforms, especially Twitter.

It’s unexpected to see, but the Twitter account is actually fun to follow.

“I just started interacting with people, and it kind of blew up from there," consultant Sara Cress said.

Ever since early voting began, they’ve really pumped up their presence on Instagram, Facebook and definitely Twitter.

“Delving into social media was a way for us to reach voters who are maybe first time voters or who are younger voters," said Roxanne Werner, director of community relations.

“There was never any plan to be funny or entertaining. It just kind of naturally happened," Cress said.

Sara Cress is the personality behind the posts. She said it all started with her joke about finger covers.

“That tweet really took off, and people were like, oh, wow! This account has some personality to it," Cress said.

And the entertainment went on from there.

“It’s gained more and more personality that’s way different from my own, but it is my sense of humor," Cress said.

The posts are witty and engaging, but always informative.

“We are a completely non-partisan place to get factual and correct and up-to-date information," Werner said.

They make a point to engage with followers, especially younger crowds and repost individuals' photos.

But the ultimate goal is to get people to vote.