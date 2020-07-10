How to turn in your mail-in ballot

You can send by mail using two standard stamps or drop it off in person.

HOUSTON — This year, the Harris County Clerk's Office is anticipating a record-amount of mail-in ballots. So far, they’ve mailed out 228,000 ballots and more will be sent. They’ve received 1,600 back, 400 dropped of which were dropped off in-person at NRG Park.

Once you send in your vote by mail application, you can track its progress on the County Clerk’s website.

Once you get your ballot, take your time to fill it out. You are only allowed to use blue or black ink and you have to write clearly.

The County Clerk's Office says these are the biggest mistakes voters make on mail-in ballots:

The signature on their ballot does not match the one on their application

They didn’t sign inside the red box on the back of the official envelope

They did not return their statement of residency form

Once you’re certain you’ve completed your ballot correctly, you should return it as soon as possible. You have two ways to turn it in, either send it back by mail using two standard stamps or drop it off in person.

In Harris County, you can only do that at NRG Park by entering through Gate 9 off Kirby Drive.

This week, the hours are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. But starting next Tuesday, you can drop off it every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And remember, there are rules: Only you can drop off your own ballot and you must show your ID and give your signature.