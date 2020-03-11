How to cope with election anxiety

Are you feeling anxious about elections? A new study found 68 percent of adults said the presidential election is a significant source of stress.

HOUSTON — Nov. 3 is a day many people had been waiting for to hit the polls. But if all this election talk is making you feel stressed or anxious, you’re certainly not alone.

The American Psychological Association just did a study on this.

"According to their research, 68 percent of people polled in October said they were feeling a significant amount of stress due to the election," said Bill Prasad, KHOU 11 mental health and wellness expert.

This stress or anxiety was found in people in both parties. The pandemic was already stressful for many, and elections was just an added layer.

"This has become such a difficult problem in the last week that there has been a name for it. It's being called 'election stress disorder,'" Prasad said.

So what can you do to handle this anxiety that you're feeling? Prasad said try unplugging yourself.

"Surround yourself with people who care about you. Get off of social media for awhile. Take a break. Do some things that will distract you, maybe going out and taking a walk, maybe going out and playing basketball," Prasad said.

Prasad also recommends staying focused on the positive and avoiding aggressive people.

"Be prepared for no results tonight. You need to make a plan that will cover you for the next couple of days or the next few weeks, because we may not see an end to this for awhile," Prasad said.

So whether your candidate wins or loses, remember to keep calm, because life goes on.

