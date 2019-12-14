HOUSTON — In the race to be Houston's mayor, incumbent Sylvester Turner and Tony Buzbee went to a runoff, which is being held Saturday, December 14. Polls close at 7pm. Below will be the results of the mayoral race and other races from the November ballot that went to a runoff.

Editor's note: Below shows 'precincts' reported, but since Harris County moved to voting centers, the percentage you see is actual the percentage of total voting locations counted.

