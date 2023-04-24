What Houston-area voters can expect on the ballots for the May 6 general election

Early voting runs through May 2. Election day is May 6 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HOUSTON — For many in the Houston area, it's time to head to the polls. Early voting for the May 6th general election has begun, and for many people living in smaller municipalities, it's time to make your voices heard.

This election features a variety of races, from mayors to the approval of bonds and school board trustees.

Despite the size of many of these communities, the election is still significant.

“We have three General Elections that are occurring, so two council member positions and a mayor position and then we also have a bond election that has four propositions," said Joshua Lee, the director of communications for Pearland.

Early voting kicked off Monday for over 500,000 people in Harris County and surrounding communities.

“You’ve got bonds. You’ve got board of trustees. All sorts of things," said Nadia Hakim with the Harris County Elections Administrator's Office. "They are smaller but every election is important, right? So you’ve got municipalities utility districts, independent school districts, the cities -- the surrounding cities like Pasadena, Humble.”

More than 30 entities have contracted with Harris County to host their election. These include municipalities, utility districts, independent school districts, and surrounding cities like Pasadena and Humble.

In addition to the races, there are also several bonds that will be up for approval. These bonds are used to fund various projects, such as schools, roads, and parks.

As for the county itself, they said they're addressing issues to be efficient and accountable.

This comes after the elections administrator faced criticism last November because of ballot paper shortages.

“We have digitized our inventory system so it’s a lot easier to track where things are going, who it’s with, and also what we’ve done is we’ve updated our ticketing system so anytime a judge calls and there’s an issue we open a ticket and we can follow that issue every step of the way." Hakim said.

Voters in Harris County could view sample balots and get other key information here.

Early voting runs through May 2.

Election day is May 6 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.