Watch live: Judge Hidalgo, Houston Rockets encourage residents to register to vote

The deadline to register to vote is October 5 and you can register today at Toyota Center until 2 p.m. Early voting will begin on October 13.

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is teaming up with the Houston Rockets to remind residents to register to vote before the October 5 deadline.

Hidalgo and Toyota Center General Manager Doug Hall will hold an 11 a.m. news conference at the Toyota Center.

For the first time, Toyota Center will be an early voting site open to any registered voter in Harris County from October 13 to October 30. It will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and Noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. From October 27 to October 30, it will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The home of the Rockets will also be an Election Day vote center. You can vote in person or drive-thru.

Hidalgo said Harris County has tripled the number of early voting sites to give voters to make it more convenient and safer.

Toyota Center will follow all CDC and Public Health guidelines regarding social distancing.

“Our elections this November will be historic -- not only because we are electing the President of the United States -- but also because we must meet the challenge as a community to ensure that every Harris County voter can cast their vote safely,” Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said last month. “Harris County needs more voting centers than ever before in order to accommodate record voter turnout while following strict safety protocols to keep voters and election workers safe at the polls."

With a large venue for voting, Hollins said "no voters will have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their Constitutional right to vote this November.”

Toyota Center General Manager Doug Hall said they're honored to help serve the community.

“Voting is an extremely important right which many have fought hard for throughout the years and we want to thank the Harris County Clerk office for allowing the Rockets and Toyota Center to offer support," Hall said.

In an effort to energize voting interest in the upcoming election, the Rockets have partnered iamavoter.com, a nonpartisan movement that promotes voting and civic engagement.

Fans can text ROCKETS to 26797 to confirm their voter registration status.

The Rockets have partnered with Houston First to provide free parking at Toyota Center throughout the voting process.