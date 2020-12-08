Harris County voter participation initiative to be unveiled Wednesday | Watch live at 3:15 p.m.

Houston-area officials will announce an initiative to increase voter participation in Harris County at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
The press conference will be streamed live 3:15 p.m. in the player above and on KHOU 11’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter/Periscope account.
Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined by Congressman Al Green, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis as well as NAACP Houston and Mi Familia Vota for the announcement.
The initiative will include a series of billboards across the county that highlight a memorial of the late Congressman Mickey Leland recently installed in Hermann Park.
Following the announcement, the mayor will provide an update on the COVID-19 crisis and response in Houston.